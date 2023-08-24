Letter carrier attacked by four dogs in Granite City

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - A USPS mail carrier was attacked by four dogs in Granite City Tuesday, the Post Office says.

The attack happened in the 2400 block of Lincoln Ave. The Post Office says the letter carrier was delivering the mail when a dog jumped a fence and attacked him. When the owner of the dog came out to help the carrier, three other dogs came out and attacked. The carrier suffered bites on his legs and right arm, the Post Office says. The mail carrier was treated at a hospital and released.

Mail delivery has been suspended for the dog owner. The Post Office says more than 5,300 mail carriers were attacked by dogs while delivering the mail in 2022, including 245 in Illinois.

