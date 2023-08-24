Surprise Squad
Investigators looking into inmate death inside City Justice Center

There’s an open investigation into a death inside the City Justice Center following the death of a detainee.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There’s an open investigation into a death inside the City Justice Center following the death of a detainee.

The St. Louis City Division of Corrections said that on Sunday, a detainee had a medical emergency and was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The investigation is ongoing, and the detainee’s name was not released.

This death happened just one day before a hostage situation inside the CJC.

On Monday, detainees took a guard hostage, beating him and demanding hot meals.

And from fires to faulty locks, First Alert 4 has extensively covered incidents inside the city’s jail. We will continue to press city corrections for answers about Sunday’s death.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

