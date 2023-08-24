Investigators looking into inmate death inside City Justice Center
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There’s an open investigation into a death inside the City Justice Center following the death of a detainee.
The St. Louis City Division of Corrections said that on Sunday, a detainee had a medical emergency and was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
The investigation is ongoing, and the detainee’s name was not released.
This death happened just one day before a hostage situation inside the CJC.
On Monday, detainees took a guard hostage, beating him and demanding hot meals.
And from fires to faulty locks, First Alert 4 has extensively covered incidents inside the city’s jail. We will continue to press city corrections for answers about Sunday’s death.
