Heat Begins To Break Down This Weekend

First Alert Weather Days Through Friday

Daytime highs will range from 100°-103° with peak index values 105°-115°+

Closer to typical heat Saturday, Much better Sunday

Few rain chances this weekend, but lots of dry time

This is not a routine Summer heat wave. In fact, we have a good chance at tying the record for consecutive 110° or hotter heat index days with 6 days (the record is 6 from 1980).

Friday: This is our last day of the heat wave, expect a high of 102° with a heat index from 110° to 115°. The Excessive Heat Warning expires Friday night. A spot shower cannot be ruled out on Friday between 3pm and 8pm. If a spot storm does develop it could be an isolated heavy shower with gusty strong winds.

The Weekend: Relief comes this weekend, but it’s a process. Saturday is hot, but it’s just a typical hot day with a high near 90° and a heat index near 94°. There is a 30% chance to see a shower in the morning and again late afternoon-evening. While you’ll have to prepare for a shower, there will be a lot of dry time Saturday. Sunday is the big relief day with a high of 83°. Rain chances are low, but we’ll keep a 20% chance in for now as we pinpoint it better this weekend.

Next Week: Awesome! Cooler with much lower humidity.

