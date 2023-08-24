Backstoppers to host concert to raise money for fallen first responders’ families

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- From police officers to firefighters and EMTs, BackStoppers helps support families of area first responders killed in the line of duty. The organization is currently serving 95 local families.

This weekend in West County, crowds will gather for the 11th annual Backstoppalooza. The organization is hoping to surpass last year’s fundraising of $88,000 at the event.

The event is at the Chesterfield Amphitheater. Gates open at 6 p.m. More information can be found here.

