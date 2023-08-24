Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Backstoppers to host concert to raise money for fallen first responders’ families

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- From police officers to firefighters and EMTs, BackStoppers helps support families of area first responders killed in the line of duty. The organization is currently serving 95 local families.

This weekend in West County, crowds will gather for the 11th annual Backstoppalooza. The organization is hoping to surpass last year’s fundraising of $88,000 at the event.

The event is at the Chesterfield Amphitheater. Gates open at 6 p.m. More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

heat
Heat Begins To Break Down This Weekend
Kendal White, 18, of St. Charles, is charged with child kidnapping, first-degree assault,...
Teen charged in North County home invasion, kidnapping of toddler
FILE - Fall drinks will be back at Starbucks on Thursday.
Pumpkin Spice Latte returns to Starbucks this week
The person hit with the coffee was a 17-year-old employee at the Florida restaurant. (WSVN,...
Coffee pot thrown at McDonald’s worker in restaurant brawl
Suspect cooperating after SLU student reports sexual assault at off-campus apartment
Suspect cooperating after SLU student reports sexual assault at off-campus apartment

Latest News

A medical achievement is fully operational helping doctors diagnose lung cancer inside Siteman...
New robotic bronchoscopy helps Siteman Cancer Center detect lung cancer early
A medical achievement is fully operational helping doctors diagnose lung cancer inside Siteman...
New robotic bronchoscopy helps Siteman Cancer Center detect lung cancer early
The Midwest Innocence Project files a petition to reinstate a Board of Inquiry in the case...
Midwest Innocence Project argues Missouri death row inmate is innocent
Outside of Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Missouri Baptist Medical Center installs replacement chiller