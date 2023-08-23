Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

WWE Hall of Fame pro wrestler Terry Funk dies at 79

Professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at 79.
Professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at 79.(Mike Kalasnik / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Longtime professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at the age of 79, WWE has confirmed.

Funk wrestled in numerous promotions for several decades, including WWE and World Championship Wrestling, and he is considered one of the biggest influences of the “hardcore” style. Many believe he is one of the best performers of all time.

“He was my mentor, my idol, one of my closest friends. He was the greatest wrestler I ever saw,” Mick Foley tweeted, upon learning the news of Funk’s death from his daughter Brandee.

Funk was well-known for his feud with Ric Flair in the 1980s and 1990s.

“In my entire life, I’ve never met a guy who worked harder. Terry Funk was a great wrestler, entertainer, unbelievably fearless, and a great friend,” Flair tweeted.

Funk was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with his brother Dory Funk Jr. in 2009. The siblings were trained by their father, Dory Funk Sr. He was a promoter of the Amarillo, Texas-based Western States Sports where the Funk brothers began their careers.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical crews tending to a guard outside the Justice Center Tuesday.
Justice Center inmates accused of taking guard hostage could face assault, kidnapping charges
heat
Dangerous Heat & Humidity Continues Through Friday
Wrong-way crash on I-70 kills boy, 7, in St. Charles County
Florissant man charged in wrong-way crash that killed boy, 7, in St. Charles County
Mercy South employee assaulted by patient in ER
Mercy South employee assaulted by patient in ER
Newly released video in a Kansas newspaper raid shows a 98-year-old co-owner confronting law...
‘Get out of my house!’ Video shows 98-year-old mother of Kansas newspaper publisher upset amid raid

Latest News

Rudy Giuliani is seen in this booking photo.
Rudy Giuliani surrenders to Georgia authorities
ISP investigating Metro East cop accused of breaking woman’s foot, spraining another’s wrist
Illinois State Police investigating Metro East cop accused of breaking woman’s foot, spraining another’s wrist
FILE - Pictures of the 10 victims of a mass shooting in a King Soopers grocery store are posted...
Colorado man accused of killing 10 at supermarket in 2021 is competent for trial, prosecutors say
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
Russian agency says mercenary leader Prigozhin was aboard plane that crashed, leaving no survivors
A cyclist tops a hill at sunset, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in San Antonio, where temperatures...
Deadly heat wave in the central US strains infrastructure, transportation and the Texas power grid