‘We need help’ Little Bit Foundation calling for volunteers to assist students in need

NORTH COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - The Little Bit Foundation needs volunteers to help students who are in need of basic necessities to get through the school year.

“It’s a lot of families that are struggling in silence,” said Danforth Elementary Principal Dominic LeNoir. “We had a parent just the other day and it was a struggle she really needed some help.”

LeNoir called Little Bit for help. The nonprofit has filled the void for this Danforth and 40 other schools across the region.

“We’re all the way as South as Hancock Place and as North as Riverview Gardens,” said Little Bit Foundation CEO Miranda Jones. “We need help. We’re in 48 schools, and out of those schools, we have about 21 schools where we need volunteers.”

Jones is asking community members to step up and pitch at the clothing boutiques and food markets the organization created to help students and families. Little Bit has established 11 food markets in schools located in food deserts where quality food is hard to get.

“They don’t have to worry about where their next meal is coming from,” said LeNoir. “They don’t have to worry about if they are going to have clothes or if they’re going to be picked on because they don’t have clothes to wear to school.”

“If you know kids, they grow out of stuff in a couple months, and we’re here year-round,” Jones said. “We make sure that the kids have shoes all year. We make sure they have clothes, food, supplies.”

The organization is passionate about executing its mission as they battle the challenges of being washed out of its headquarters in July 2022 due to historic floodwaters.

“One year later, we are surviving and even thriving,” Jones said. “We were completely underwater. Lost 80% of our goods.”

The setback for Jones is a comeback for a new space and location to pour into students who deserve to succeed regardless of circumstance.

“Any time we can get volunteers to be that one-to-one person and show kids a little extra love and attention. We need that right now. "

In 2022, the Little Bit Foundation assisted 14,000 children across 15 zip codes.

To sign up for volunteer opportunities in the boutiques and food market visit https://thelittlebitfoundation.org/volunteer/

