St. Louis City needs poll workers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The city of St. Louis is in need of poll workers for upcoming elections.

As part of National Poll Worker Recruitment Day, the St. Louis Board of Elections set up shop inside the City Foundry in Midtown to try to entice people to sign up to work the 2024 election cycle. According to the Election Assistance Commission, 52% of election jurisdictions reported that it was difficult to obtain a sufficient number of poll workers for the last presidential election in 2020.

If you’re interested in volunteering, visit the city’s website.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.