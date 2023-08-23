Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

School crossing guard starts 50th year on the job

Roberta "Bobbie" Wright, a Fairview Park school crossing guard, starts her 50th year on the job. (Source: WOIO)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (Gray News) - A crossing guard in Ohio is welcoming kids back to school for her 50th year.

This week, crossing guard Roberta “Bobbie” Wright was greeted by city officials to commemorate the occasion.

She was joined by Fairview Park Mayor Patrick Cooney, School District Superintendent Keith Ahern and retired Fairway Park Police Chief Erich Upperman.

The police department shared a post congratulating Wright on starting her 50th year of service in the Fairview Park community.

She will once again be working at the intersection of West 220th Street and Alexander Road near Giles-Sweet Elementary School.

Wright has also served as an auxiliary police officer for Fairview Park since 1987.

“She is incredibly caring and giving. Bobbie puts others before herself,” said current Fairway Park Police Chief Paul D. Shepard.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical crews tending to a guard outside the Justice Center Tuesday.
First Alert 4 captures guard being taken out of Justice Center after hostage situation
Excessive heat warning through Fridayoa
Dangerous Heat & Humidity Continues Through Friday
Wrong-way crash on I-70 kills boy, 7, in St. Charles County
Florissant man charged in wrong-way crash that killed boy, 7, in St. Charles County
Mercy South employee assaulted by patient in ER
Mercy South employee assaulted by patient in ER
Newly released video in a Kansas newspaper raid shows a 98-year-old co-owner confronting law...
‘Get out of my house!’ Video shows 98-year-old mother of Kansas newspaper publisher upset amid raid

Latest News

Man gets 15 years in prison for killing man outside downtown Taco Bell
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
Jet crash in Russia kills 10, officials say; Wagner chief who rebelled was on passenger list
FILE - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at the SelectUSA Investment Summit, May 4, 2023,...
Prosecutor says 3 men accused in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer wanted to start a civil war
Ice being engraved at Good Ice STL.
Amid worst heat in years, business is booming at St. Louis artisan ice company
Lawsuit claims T-Mobile ‘betrayed’ store owners in wake of Sprint merger