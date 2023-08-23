Surprise Squad
POLL: Missouri voters far more accepting of LGBTQ topics in High School than lower grades

70% of respondents oppose gender identity, sexual orientation discussions in elementary schools
Missouri Voter Polling By: Saint Louis University & YouGov
Missouri Voter Polling By: Saint Louis University & YouGov(KMOV News 4)
By Joe McLean
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV) -- Recent polling data from St. Louis University and YouGov shows strong opposition to allowing discussion of either sexual orientation or gender identity in Missouri’s public elementary schools, but that opposition tapers off when respondents were asked about middle and high school grades.

When asked whether they support or oppose discussions of sexual orientation in elementary schools, 69% said they oppose and 18% said they favor the discussions, with the rest saying they are not sure.

The same question asked about middle school students yielded a response of 54% opposition and 38% support.

Finally, when asked about the high school grades, only 35% of respondents said they oppose it, 56% responded with support.

Then, on the question of gender identity discussions, the responses followed a similar trend. The group of 900 registered Missouri voters said they oppose allowing the discussions in elementary schools to the tune of 71%, with 19% supporting them.

Opposition fell to 59% and support rose to 34% when asked the same question about middle school. 51% of respondents favor discussions of gender identity in high schools, while 40% oppose them.

“This is a nice nuance to kind of think about, and I do believe the politicians will kind of look at these poll results, and it will hopefully kind of persuade them a little bit to maybe make more nuanced positions,” said Steven Rogers Ph.D., SLU/YouGov Poll Director and associate professor of political science at SLU.

There was a bill in the legislature last session that would have banned any school personnel from mentioning gender identity and sexual orientation but the bill didn’t reach a full vote.

