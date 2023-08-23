Missouri Baptist Medical Center conserving cool air after chiller stopped working

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV) - Missouri Baptist Medical Center is conserving cool air Wednesday afternoon after one of their chillers stopped working.

A spokesperson for the hospital told First Alert 4 one of their air conditioning chillers stopped working Tuesday night. As a precaution, the hospital took steps to conserve cool air in the most needed areas of the hospital campus.

A replacement filter was located Wednesday morning and should be installed in the evening.

“Our teams continue to focus on ensuring our patients remain in a comfortable and healing environment as repairs continue,” read part of the hospital’s statement.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.