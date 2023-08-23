Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Man steps in to rescue tangled goose at Belleville park

Ryan McCann stepped in to help a goose who was caught in a fishing line at Belleville’s Bicentennial Park.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - Ryan McCann stepped in to help a goose who was caught in a fishing line at Belleville’s Bicentennial Park.

A Facebook post about a goose in distress caught McCann’s eye, so he headed to the park to help. When he got there, he noticed that a fishing line braid was wrapped around both of the goose’s ankles.

For three days McCann went to the park but couldn’t get close to the goose. On the third day, the goose was calm and allowed him to free it.

“I think she was kinda at the point where she was like, ‘Hey, I know what you’re doing, let’s get this over with,’” he recalled.

After freeing the animal, McCann carried the goose back to the lake.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical crews tending to a guard outside the Justice Center Tuesday.
Justice Center inmates accused of taking guard hostage could face assault, kidnapping charges
heat
Dangerous Heat & Humidity Continues Through Friday
Wrong-way crash on I-70 kills boy, 7, in St. Charles County
Florissant man charged in wrong-way crash that killed boy, 7, in St. Charles County
Mercy South employee assaulted by patient in ER
Mercy South employee assaulted by patient in ER
Newly released video in a Kansas newspaper raid shows a 98-year-old co-owner confronting law...
‘Get out of my house!’ Video shows 98-year-old mother of Kansas newspaper publisher upset amid raid

Latest News

Extreme heat causes schedule changes in area schools.
Schools around the region adjust schedules, events to try to beat the heat
Businesses around St. Louis adapt to make it through region’s historic heat wave
Businesses around St. Louis adapt to make it through region’s historic heat wave
ISP investigating Metro East cop accused of breaking woman’s foot, spraining another’s wrist
Illinois State Police investigating Metro East cop accused of breaking woman’s foot, spraining another’s wrist
Businesses around St. Louis adapt to make it through region’s historic heat wave
Businesses around St. Louis adapt to make it through region’s historic heat wave