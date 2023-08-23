Man steps in to rescue tangled goose at Belleville park

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) - Ryan McCann stepped in to help a goose who was caught in a fishing line at Belleville’s Bicentennial Park.

A Facebook post about a goose in distress caught McCann’s eye, so he headed to the park to help. When he got there, he noticed that a fishing line braid was wrapped around both of the goose’s ankles.

For three days McCann went to the park but couldn’t get close to the goose. On the third day, the goose was calm and allowed him to free it.

“I think she was kinda at the point where she was like, ‘Hey, I know what you’re doing, let’s get this over with,’” he recalled.

After freeing the animal, McCann carried the goose back to the lake.

