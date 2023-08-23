Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Man in custody after SLU student reports sexual assault at off-campus apartment

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Police arrested a man after a SLU student reported a sexual assault at an off-campus apartment building Tuesday.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a report was taken for a sexual assault that happened on Tuesday in the 3700 block of Lindell. Police said the suspect was cooperating in the investigation, and SLU said in a letter to the community that the suspect was in police custody.

The apartment building, the Coronado Place and Tower Apartments, is not owned or operated by SLU, the university said. The SLU Department of Public Safety sent an emergency notification after getting the report that a student had been assaulted.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medical crews tending to a guard outside the Justice Center Tuesday.
Justice Center inmates accused of taking guard hostage could face assault, kidnapping charges
heat
Dangerous Heat & Humidity Continues Through Friday
Wrong-way crash on I-70 kills boy, 7, in St. Charles County
Florissant man charged in wrong-way crash that killed boy, 7, in St. Charles County
Mercy South employee assaulted by patient in ER
Mercy South employee assaulted by patient in ER
Newly released video in a Kansas newspaper raid shows a 98-year-old co-owner confronting law...
‘Get out of my house!’ Video shows 98-year-old mother of Kansas newspaper publisher upset amid raid

Latest News

A body was found on Aug. 23, 2023 on Vandeventer & St. Louis Avenues.
Body found in north St. Louis
Missouri Voter Polling By: Saint Louis University & YouGov
POLL: Missouri voters far more accepting of LGBTQ topics in High School than lower grades
Man gets 15 years in prison for killing man outside downtown Taco Bell
Ice being engraved at Good Ice STL.
Amid worst heat in years, business is booming at St. Louis artisan ice company