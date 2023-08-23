Man in custody after SLU student reports sexual assault at off-campus apartment

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Police arrested a man after a SLU student reported a sexual assault at an off-campus apartment building Tuesday.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a report was taken for a sexual assault that happened on Tuesday in the 3700 block of Lindell. Police said the suspect was cooperating in the investigation, and SLU said in a letter to the community that the suspect was in police custody.

The apartment building, the Coronado Place and Tower Apartments, is not owned or operated by SLU, the university said. The SLU Department of Public Safety sent an emergency notification after getting the report that a student had been assaulted.

