Jennings leaders under investigation following altercation at city meeting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There are new developments in a scuffle that took place at a local city meeting last week.

First Alert 4 confirmed St. Louis County Police are investigating what went down at a Jennings city meeting last Friday.

The mayor tried to stop council members from holding an emergency meeting in an effort to offer fired employees their jobs back.

Councilman Allan Stichnote and Mayor Gary Johnson can be seen in First Alert 4 video in a scuffle before officers stepped in.

We’re told both men have requested an assault investigation.

Councilman Stichnote told First Alert 4:

“As I attempted to let our residents in, the mayor attempted to intimidate me, get between myself and the door and grabbed my arm forcefully to stop me from letting our residents in. I was in fear of imminent physical injury as a result of the mayor’s offensive and aggressive physical contact and I would never try to keep our residents out of a meeting or deceive our residents into thinking a meeting is not going to occur.”

First Alert 4 contacted Mayor Gary Johnson, but he has not replied to our messages.

