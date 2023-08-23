Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Jennings leaders under investigation following altercation at city meeting

There are new developments in a scuffle that took place at a local city meeting last week.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There are new developments in a scuffle that took place at a local city meeting last week.

First Alert 4 confirmed St. Louis County Police are investigating what went down at a Jennings city meeting last Friday.

The mayor tried to stop council members from holding an emergency meeting in an effort to offer fired employees their jobs back.

Councilman Allan Stichnote and Mayor Gary Johnson can be seen in First Alert 4 video in a scuffle before officers stepped in.

We’re told both men have requested an assault investigation.

Councilman Stichnote told First Alert 4:

“As I attempted to let our residents in, the mayor attempted to intimidate me, get between myself and the door and grabbed my arm forcefully to stop me from letting our residents in. I was in fear of imminent physical injury as a result of the mayor’s offensive and aggressive physical contact and I would never try to keep our residents out of a meeting or deceive our residents into thinking a meeting is not going to occur.”

First Alert 4 contacted Mayor Gary Johnson, but he has not replied to our messages.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

heat
Dangerous Heat & Humidity Continues Through Friday
Missing South County man found safe in Chicago after reported missing 76 days ago
Missing South County man found safe in Chicago after reported missing 76 days ago
Medical crews tending to a guard outside the Justice Center Tuesday.
First Alert 4 captures guard being taken out of Justice Center after hostage situation
A fire at 111 Salvage in Madison County, Illinois, has caused a smoke plume that can be seen in...
Fire at Madison County salvage yard causing smoke plume seen around the metro
Generic Gavel
Man sentenced to prison for umemployment fraud, stealing from Home Depot

Latest News

As new school year begins, safety and security upgrades remain top priority of area districts
As new school year begins, safety and security upgrades remain top priority of area districts
Only on 4: Sneak peek at $240 million expansion at America’s Center
Only on 4: Sneak peek at $240 million expansion at America’s Center
Pritzker signs bill in Metro East allocating millions to food deserts
Pritzker signs bill in Metro East allocating millions to food deserts
Schools, students adapt routines for extreme hot weather
Schools, students adapt routines for extreme hot weather