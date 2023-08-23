Illinois State Police investigating Metro East cop accused of breaking woman’s foot, spraining another’s wrist

WASHINGTON PARK, Il. (KMOV) - State authorities are investigating a Metro East police officer who is accused of assaulting three individuals in Washington Park.

According to a police report obtained by First Alert 4, on August 13 around 5 a.m., Washington Park police officer Michael Baxton cited two individuals with multiple citations during a traffic stop not far from Bunkum Road and Kingshighway. The report states Officer Baxton initiated the stop because the vehicle the three individuals were in didn’t have a license plate, and the individuals were publicly consuming alcoholic beverages and marijuana.

The report stated the male driver of the vehicle, who had a suspended license, yelled at Officer Baxton, prompting Baxton to arrest the individual, who was resisting arrest. After detaining the driver, Officer Baxton detained Ciarra Spears for refusing to show identification because she was consuming an alcoholic beverage in public.

Officer Baxton stated in the report he had a tow truck take away the driver’s vehicle and then released two of three individuals.

Spears told First Alert 4 that the police report was filled with false information. Spears said Officer Baxton harassed the group earlier in the night near the Bunkum Road BP gas station and eventually confronted them because the group voiced frustration because Baxton was following them.

Spears said Officer Baxton slammed the driver of the vehicle into the car during the arrest. She said Baxton then slammed the car door onto the leg of a passenger, Shelby Davis, breaking her foot. Spears said she recorded most of the interaction, but Officer Baxton then detained her and took her phone, spraining her wrist in the process. Spears added that she never received her phone back from Officer Baxton.

“The whole report is a lie,” Spear said. “It was never a traffic stop. The car was parked.”

Spears said she filed a complaint with the Village of Washington Park, but the village refused to give her a copy of the complaint.

First Alert 4 reported on Officer Baxton in 2011 for the same accusations when he was with the Alorton Police Department. He also worked for the East St. Louis Police Department.

“It’s not only a lot of complaints on Officer Baxton, there’s a lot of complaints on some other officers as well,” village trustee Ferris Williams said. “The citizens are afraid of our own police department right now.”

Former Washington Park police officer Justin Gaither was charged earlier this year for allegedly assaulting an autistic teenager.

Trustee Williams said village leaders will meet next week to discuss this incident and to review whatever Illinois State Police uncover in its investigation.

