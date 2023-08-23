Surprise Squad
Historic downtown hotel slated for renovation

Developer plans to invest $46 million in OYO Hotel
A developer plans to invest $46 million in OYO Hotel
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A downtown hotel with iconic World’s Fair murals is slated more a major renovation.

Midas Hospitality is filing plans with the City to make $46 million in upgrades to the OYO hotel near the Enterprise Center.

Currently, there are three floors of condos inside.

Those will remain, but the developer wants to add an event space and apartments.

The other floors will stay as hotel rooms.

The hotel was built in the 1920s and is on the national register of historic places.

