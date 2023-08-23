Dangerous Heat & Humidity Continues Through Friday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather Days Through Friday

Daytime highs will range from 100°-103° with peak index values 105°-115°+

Warm overnight temperatures will provide little relief

A break arrives this weekend

This is not a routine Summer heat wave. In fact, we have a chance at tying the record for consecutive 110° or hotter heat index days with 6 days (record is 6 from 1980).

Thursday: More sunshine and a hotter day, though humidity comes down a touch (still bad, just not as awful). Expect a high near 103° which would tie the record from 1947. Peak heat index will be 110° to 115°.

Friday: This is our last day of the heat wave, expect a high of 101° with a heat index near 112°. Like Thursday, the humidity will not be as awful as earlier in the week, but still miserable and it will still produce an excessive and dangerous heat index.

The Weekend: Saturday is still hot but just a bit above normal with lowering humidity. Sunday looks great with low 80s and relatively low humidity for August. There have been hints of low rain chances (20% or less) but models don’t agree on when and where. However, check back with us as we get better data and try to pinpoint when you might see a shower. Overall expect a cooler weekend with a lot of dry time.

