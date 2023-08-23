Businesses around St. Louis adapt to make it through region’s historic heat wave

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The grill racks are empty at Mann Meat Barbecue in Florissant after owner Bob Mann decided to shut his restaurant and food trucks for the next couple of days.

“It’s not safe for anything,” Mann said. “I was like, there’s no way I can have my employees standing by a grill and expect them to do a good job.”

So, for now, Mann is working smarter, making bratwurst in his 35-degree freezer.

“It feels a little awkward wearing a sweatshirt when it’s 115 outside,” Mann said.

John Beal runs a roofing company that’s starting earlier in the day to avoid the afternoon sun.

“We’ll start in the morning, work until it gets too hot, knock off, come back later when it cools off,” Beal said.

So are the contractors setting up tents and risers for the Evolution Festival in Forest Park this weekend.

“It’s just brutal,” said Dave Cooper, one of the contractors. “It takes a long time to build.”

Other businesses are there to offer some cool tools.

John Kernan runs a rental company that specializes in industrial equipment and party supplies. This week, he’s nearly sold out of misting fans, snowcone machines and dunk tanks.

“With this hot temperature, everyone’s trying to stay cool, especially this weekend with lots of big parties going on,” Kernan said.

That’s why Mann is glad to stay in his cooler.

“It’s a lot more enjoyable than it is out there,” Mann said. “I want to make a living, but you gotta be safe.”

Mann Meats was supposed to cook at a fundraiser for a local family in Florissant, but that fundraiser has been rescheduled to next Wednesday instead because of the heat.

