Body found in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A body was found in north St. Louis Wednesday afternoon.

First Alert 4 was on Vandeventer and St. Louis Avenues after a body was found around 3 p.m. A photographer on the scene said there appeared to be shell casings nearby.

Earlier on Tuesday, there was a robbery in the same area. Police have not said if the two incidents are connected.

This story will be updated as information is released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.