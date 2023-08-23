Surprise Squad
Bicyclist hit by bus in Jefferson County

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A bicyclist was hit by a bus in Jefferson County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a school bus hit a bicyclist on Hunning Road near West Rock Creek around 4 p.m. The bicyclist was reportedly taken to a children’s hospital, but their age has not been released. There were children on the bus, but no reports of injuries.

No other information was released.

