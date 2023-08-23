Amid worst heat in years, business is booming at St. Louis artisan ice company

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As St. Louis suffers through one of the worst heat waves in recent memory, artisan ice crafters Jordan Goodman and Kyle Gillespie are working especially hard to bring customers a product desperately in demand.

The two former bartenders are co-owners of Good Ice STL, which produces custom ice products for restaurants, bars and events in many unique shapes and sizes. The company can even emblazon logos on individual ice cubes, using computer-aided design and cutting equipment.

And with the Metro Area currently engulfed in another day of triple-digit heat indexes, business at Good Ice STL is booming. With the increase in demand, also come several challenges due to the heat. Custom cubes and other products they make must be designed and cut much more quickly to accommodate for the increased humidity and heat.

“It’s been very difficult- you can feel it in the shop here. the ambient temperature- when it’s hot outside, it’s just as hot in here. So, the process as we’re working through the ice, you’ve got to be a lot quicker at processing it,” Gillespie explained to First Alert 4.

Getting the ice to the many locations they serve is also a challenge. Even with the specialized insulated containers they use for transport, time is always of the essence, especially when the temperatures climb into the triple digits.

Goodman started the business during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a bartender, he was disappointed with the ice available. At Good Ice STL, the blocks used for their many products are formed from purified water and go through a rigorous control process to eliminate impurities and maximize clarity.

