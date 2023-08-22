Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Texas woman, two children found dead in apparent murder-suicide

Police in Texas are investigating after a woman and two children, ages 7 and 9, were found dead in an apartment.
By Chelsea Collinsworth, Emma McSpadden and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD/Gray News) - Police in Texas are investigating after a woman and two children were found dead in an apartment.

Police officers were called to a home in Lubbock at 10:37 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, they found 37-year-old LaCandria Ibrahim, a 9-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl all dead within, KCBD reports.

Police said they believe the deaths were the result of an apparent “murder-suicide.”

Investigators said the property manager accessed the housing unit and found Ibrahim dead. The property manager then called police. The bodies of the two children were found after officers arrived on scene.

Police said this is believed to be an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2023 KCBD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing South County man found safe in Chicago after reported missing 76 days ago
Missing South County man found safe in Chicago after reported missing 76 days ago
heat
First Alert Weather Days For Dangerous Heat Through Friday
A fire at 111 Salvage in Madison County, Illinois, has caused a smoke plume that can be seen in...
Fire at Madison County salvage yard causing smoke plume seen around the metro
Woman stabbed, killed in St. Louis
Woman stabbed, killed in St. Louis
Man shot, ran over, killed St. Louis City’s 3rd homicide in less than 24 hours
Police investigating suspicious death in St. Louis

Latest News

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the border barriers were relocated after allegations they were on...
Border barriers relocated 'out of an abundance of caution,' Abbott says
Workers make adjustments to buoys being used as a barrier along the Rio Grande, Monday, Aug....
A judge will consider if Texas can keep its floating barrier to block migrants crossing from Mexico
Dorian Padilla stands at his car as he waits for a tow after it got stuck in the mud on a...
As Tropical Storm Hilary shrinks, desert and mountain towns dig themselves out of the mud
Among the issues with contract negotiations were higher wages for employees and the tightening...
UPS workers to vote on tentative labor contract