Teen charged in 2022 killing in Spanish Lake

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A teen was charged as an adult Monday in a drug-related shooting death of a 24-year-old in June 2022 in Spanish Lake.

St. Louis County Court records show Amanuel Taylor-Hutt, who is now 18 and was 17-years-old when the alleged crime happened, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and delivery of a controlled substance in the death of Rahmello Stewart.

According to an affidavit by St. Louis County Police attached to the criminal complaint filed Monday, officers responded at 1:35 a.m. to the 11000 block of Iguana Terrace for a reported shooting. When they arrived, officers found Stewart suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Witnesses told police they saw Taylor-Hutt fleeing the scene, according to the affidavit. Cellphone data also placed him there at the time of the shooting.

Following his arrest, Taylor-Hutt allegedly admitted to police he was at that location to exchange the drug ecstasy for xanax. He said he was accompanied by an individual who he saw standing over the victim with a firearm, followed by a gunshot. He also allegedly admitted to fleeing the scene.

Court records show Taylor-Hutt is in custody and bond in the charges filed Monday has been set at $250,000 cash. If released on bond, he will have to submit to GPS monitoring and can not have any contact with the victims family or possess firearms.

