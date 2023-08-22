Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Teen charged in 2022 killing in Spanish Lake

Image of judge's gavel
Image of judge's gavel(MGN)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A teen was charged as an adult Monday in a drug-related shooting death of a 24-year-old in June 2022 in Spanish Lake.

St. Louis County Court records show Amanuel Taylor-Hutt, who is now 18 and was 17-years-old when the alleged crime happened, is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and delivery of a controlled substance in the death of Rahmello Stewart.

According to an affidavit by St. Louis County Police attached to the criminal complaint filed Monday, officers responded at 1:35 a.m. to the 11000 block of Iguana Terrace for a reported shooting. When they arrived, officers found Stewart suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Witnesses told police they saw Taylor-Hutt fleeing the scene, according to the affidavit. Cellphone data also placed him there at the time of the shooting.

Following his arrest, Taylor-Hutt allegedly admitted to police he was at that location to exchange the drug ecstasy for xanax. He said he was accompanied by an individual who he saw standing over the victim with a firearm, followed by a gunshot. He also allegedly admitted to fleeing the scene.

Court records show Taylor-Hutt is in custody and bond in the charges filed Monday has been set at $250,000 cash. If released on bond, he will have to submit to GPS monitoring and can not have any contact with the victims family or possess firearms.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing South County man found safe in Chicago after reported missing 76 days ago
Missing South County man found safe in Chicago after reported missing 76 days ago
heat
Dangerous Heat & Humidity Continues Through Friday
A fire at 111 Salvage in Madison County, Illinois, has caused a smoke plume that can be seen in...
Fire at Madison County salvage yard causing smoke plume seen around the metro
Generic Gavel
Man sentenced to prison for umemployment fraud, stealing from Home Depot
Woman stabbed, killed in St. Louis
Woman stabbed, killed in St. Louis

Latest News

Man shot, ran over, killed St. Louis City’s 3rd homicide in less than 24 hours
Man dies after being found shot in St. Louis Sunday
Stephen Johannsen, 64, was charged with first-degree stalking in St. Louis County. His...
Man accused of stalking told police jail provides shelter
Surprise Squad honors unsung hero in East St. Louis school
Surprise Squad honors unsung hero in East St. Louis school
The project to replace the Chesterfield Mall with a multi-use complex with nearly 3,00 housing...
Bridgeton police officer injured in overnight accident