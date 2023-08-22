SLATE holding hiring event for those interested in transportation and logistics career opportunities

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) is holding a hiring event Wednesday for job seekers interested in transportation and logistics careers, and dislocated workers from Yellow Trucking and DHL companies.

The hiring event will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 23 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on the first floor of the Conference Room at 1520 Market Street in St. Louis. Meter parking will be available along Market Street, but SLATE recommends visitors park at the Kiel Center Garage at the corner of Clark and 16th. Individuals should complete a profile here before attending.

“It has been devastating to watch numerous companies over the past few weeks close their doors, and individuals are left trying to figure out what’s next. As the employment and training entity for the City of St. Louis, SLATE is aiming to step in and connect those individuals to opportunities to ensure they are able to continue to provide for themselves and their families,” said Fredrecka McGlown, SLATE Executive Director.

Grey Eagle Distributing, the City of St. Louis, FedEx, Watco, Missouri Central Bus, Bi-State-Metro Bus and more plan to be in attendance at the hiring event.

