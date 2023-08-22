Schools, students adapt routines for extreme hot weather

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In the early hours of the morning, the Lindbergh Flyers football team suited up to take advantage of a narrow window of coolness before record heat overwhelmed the field.

As the marching band practiced nearby, the team went through drills and ran plays to prepare for Friday’s home game against Chaminade.

Eric Cochran, the principal of Lindbergh High School, said practicing in the blistering afternoon would have been unsafe for the players and staff.

“There is a threshold where they can’t practice when the heat index is too high,” Cochran said.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association recommends postponing or rescheduling practices if the heat index exceeds 105 degrees.

“We are making sure we’re doing what we can to help our athletes get better and learn but do so safely,” Cochran said.

On the St. Louis University campus, new students experienced firsthand what hot and muggy weather would mean for the walk to class.

D’Angelo Cardajal, a freshman from the Chicago area, wasn’t expecting the oppressive August weather.

“It’s really humid, and there’s barely any wind, so it’s really hot,” he said.

At the nearby restaurants along Euclid, lunch crowds stayed indoors instead of dining al fresco.

But in a nearby neighborhood, three kids, Julian, Koshin and Indaly, hoped to cash in.

They had mixed together what they described as a blend of Capri Sun, fruit juices and mint leaves and decided to sell cups to neighbors and passing walkers for a dollar a cup. They even accepted Venmo from customers who didn’t have cash.

“It’s really refreshing,” said Koshin.

They had plenty of takers throughout the lunch hour, selling out well before 1pm.

“I know I’d want something to drink if I were walking down the street,” Indaly said.

By the time they were finished, the kids had decided that they would pick a charity to donate their proceeds, which totaled a little less than $30.

“It’s just really refreshing having a nice cold drink,” Julian said.

