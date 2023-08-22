Rihanna welcomes 2nd baby with A$AP Rocky, report says
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
(CNN) - Rihanna has given birth to her second baby with partner A$AP Rocky.
According to People, the “Diamonds” singer, 35, officially became a mom for the second time with partner A$AP Rocky, 34.
Rihanna announced her second pregnancy during this year’s Super Bowl halftime show.
The couple are already parents to a 15-month-old son named RZA.
Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.