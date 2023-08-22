Surprise Squad
Pritzker signs bill in Metro East allocating millions to food deserts

Several Metro East municipalities are food deserts
By Deion Broxton
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VENICE, Ill. (KMOV) - Millions of dollars are now reserved for food deserts across Illinois after the governor signed off on legislation in the Metro East.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a bill Friday in Venice, Illinois, allocating $20 million in grants for new and existing small, independent grocery stores in food deserts. The money is intended to be used for infrastructure improvements, equipment upgrades, marketing, business plans and more.

Officials with the state said more than 3 million Illinois residents live in food deserts, which are communities where fully-stocked grocery stores aren’t within a certain walking or driving distance. Food deserts are often in low-income and minority communities, according to state officials.

“We’ve too often seen large retail food chains leave these communities for greener pastures or what they think are greener pastures,” Pritzker said during the press conference.

In the Metro East, the Cahokia Heights Walmart and an East St. Louis Save-A-Lot closed within days of each other earlier this year.

“This is a historic moment for Venice, Madison, Brooklyn and Granite City communities,” said Venice Mayor Tyrone Echols.

The Urban League food pantry in Fairview Heights told First Alert 4 that obtaining food has gotten harder since some local grocery stores have closed.

“We serve thousands of people,” said Kesha Chatman, division operating officer for Urban League in St. Clair County. “We have a pretty big increase of traffic of people looking for food that we are serving. When that local store closed, we were limited in how we were able to stock our food pantry to serve the community. If they have to go some place local, it’s a local gas station or a local place where they’re paying crazy dollars just to feed their families.”

It appears there are no grocery stores or gas stations to purchase groceries in Brooklyn. Along Route 3 in Venice, there’s only one gas station to buy groceries. In Madison, along Route 3, there is one gas station and a meat store that is doubling as a liquor store.

State officials said the application portal should open soon for independent grocers.

