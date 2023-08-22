Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Pilot seen destroying parking barrier at airport with an ax says he hit ‘breaking point’

A United Airlines pilot is seen taking an ax to a parking barrier at Denver's airport. (Source: Denver Department of Aviation / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A United Airlines pilot has been charged with criminal mischief for allegedly using an ax to destroy a barrier gate at an employee parking lot at Denver’s airport, telling authorities he was trying to help several drivers exit and “he just hit his breaking point.”

Kenneth Henderson Jones, 63, is accused of repeatedly striking the metal parking arm with a long-handled ax Aug. 2, knocking it off of its base and then fleeing on foot when a lot attendant confronted him. The employee told investigators he was able to grab the weapon from Jones during a scuffle near a security fence. The pilot then ran into a nearby field, where he was taken into custody by Denver police.

According to a report by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Jones told a deputy that about six vehicles were behind each of the parking lot’s three exit gates, so he retrieved the ax from his parked car to help the drivers leave.

“Kenneth started by saying he just hit his breaking point,” the report stated.

Jones, who was released shortly after the scuffle, did not immediately respond to a phone message left by The Associated Press on Friday evening. A statement issued by the airline Friday said Jones “was removed from the schedule and is on leave while United conducts an internal investigation.”

The manager of the lot said it would cost about $300 to fix the damaged parking arm, according to the sheriff’s office report.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing South County man found safe in Chicago after reported missing 76 days ago
Missing South County man found safe in Chicago after reported missing 76 days ago
heat
Dangerous Heat & Humidity Continues Through Friday
A fire at 111 Salvage in Madison County, Illinois, has caused a smoke plume that can be seen in...
Fire at Madison County salvage yard causing smoke plume seen around the metro
Generic Gavel
Man sentenced to prison for umemployment fraud, stealing from Home Depot
Woman stabbed, killed in St. Louis
Woman stabbed, killed in St. Louis

Latest News

One person is dead and several others are hurt in a school bus crash near Dayton, Ohio State...
Child dies, several hurt in school bus crash north of Dayton, Ohio, authorities say
Guadalupe Gonzalez, a Lahaina, Hawaii, resident who survived a deadly wildfire, stands next to...
Maui confronts the challenge of finding more than 800 missing people after the deadly wildfires
Newly released video in a Kansas newspaper raid shows a 98-year-old co-owner confronting law...
‘Get out of my house!’ Video shows 98-year-old mother of Kansas newspaper publisher upset amid raid
The baby girl was born solid brown. Giraffe experts at the zoo said they believe she is the...
Spotless giraffe born at Tennessee zoo believed to be the only one in the world
Debris blankets the property after a home collapsed overnight near Lake Norman in Mooresville.
Records: NFL player owns home destroyed in deadly explosion; player seen on property