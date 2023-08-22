Only on 4: Sneak peek at $240 million expansion at America’s Center

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Dome at America’s Center was filled to the brim Monday night, with the Beyoncé concert taking over downtown for the Renaissance Tour. But as all eyes and ears were falling dangerously in love at the Dome, crews were wrapping up another day of construction to expand the Convention Center.

Only First Alert 4 is getting a look inside at the $240 million upgrade.

In our April report, we reported $210 million of that funding is a joint contribution from the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County. The other $30 million is from the Rams’ Settlement funds.

Explore St. Louis Chief Marketing Officer Brian Hall wants to give each St. Louisan a clear picture of how the America’s Center Expansion will impact them and our region.

“This is going to help us compete with Indianapolis, Nashville, and Denver that we are routinely competing, very lucrative event activity that fuels this community with direct expenditures with $250 million a year,” Hall said.

Spending my afternoon getting a new look at the $240 million expansion of the America’s Center Convention Complex. Workers are battling the heat to keep this 72,000 square foot exhibit hall on schedule to finish early next year. @KMOV @explorestlouis pic.twitter.com/h81ivxkeGk — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) August 22, 2023

Those revenues are projected to increase 35% when this 72,000-square-foot exhibit hall is show ready.

The expansion also includes a food garden, 88,000 square feet of green space, and a major facelift for the Washington Street entrance. Plus, an enclosed loading dock to help crews load and unload freight faster while eliminating noise from the convention center bothering neighbors along Cole.

“A lot of people don’t get excited about loading docks,” Hall explained. “I get that, but if you are an event organizer and you have equipment to get off semis and onto the floor, then having really good and plentiful loading docks is a huge win because time is money.”

I’m told by @explorestlouis America’s Center averages more than an event a week.



This will be an enclosed loading dock. A game changer for event organizers looking to load and unload quickly. Another positive, that noise rolling in 24/7 will be silenced. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/gb6WLfBex9 — David Amelotti (@DavidAmelottiTV) August 22, 2023

St. Louis is a divided community broken up by dozens of municipality lines. Some people don’t think about the bigger picture beyond their city, and Hall wants to change that because there is real harm if our community neglects this facility.

“The harm is that you’re going to take off the table a lot of opportunity by the way of tax revenue. We welcome 600,000 delegates a year,” Hall said.

Hall said the price to pay if we neglect convention and tourism is saying goodbye to large billboard events like Monday’s Beyoncé concert – one that fuels businesses, keeps taxes down, and helps clear paychecks.

“Think about food concessions with food being brought in from St. Charles County, Franklin County,” Hall shared. “Hundreds of staff were coming from those places too. Think about those employment opportunities. Our workforce is 3500 strong, and those jobs would be forsaken if we don’t take care of America’s center or what’s happening in the heart of the community.”

The new exhibit hall construction will wrap up early next year, with the Washington Street upgrades finishing up later in 2024.

For anyone who plays a role in convention planning or selecting event destinations, they can contact Explore St. Louis to learn about touring this expansion site while construction continues.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.