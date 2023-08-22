As new school year begins, safety and security upgrades remain top priority of area districts

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Less than a year after a school shooting took the lives of a teacher and student at a south St. Louis high school, school districts across the area are investing in security upgrades.

Last spring, the Granite City School District was one of several districts falling victim to a swatting call, a hoax 911 call reporting an active threat. The high school was evacuated and police deemed the threat was unfounded.

Superintendent Stephanie Cann said many lessons were learned during a debrief of the incident with district administrators and law enforcement.

“Most definitely {it was} communication,” she said. “We have now established a command center here at our board office with TVs cameras, radios, sometimes cell lines get clogged, we have that ready here.”

Cann said getting accurate information out to parents in a timely manner is another challenge her administration hopes to improve upon.

“Of course parents just want to know their children are safe,” said Cann. “Getting that information out with the help of our communications team is critical and it’s something I think we’ve greatly improved upon since that unfortunate incident.”

Last summer, the district created a full time position for a “safety director,” a staff member who serves as a liaison between the district and local law enforcement agencies. Tim Moran, who has nearly two decades with the district, was tapped for the position.

“I’ve attended various trainings and we pass that information and knowledge on to our teachers and staff,” he said. “The biggest thing is situational awareness. Just telling teachers, whether you’re going to the cafeteria or the bathroom or outside to think about what you would do if something bad happened. It’s sad, but necessary.”

Throughout buildings in the district signs saying, “See something, do something” hang in hallways. It’s part of a messaging campaign Moran hopes resonates with students.

“We have this message going around district wide, we have it in our schools, because want kids to feel comfortable going to an adult saying, ‘something isn’t right,’ ‘I saw this happen,’ ‘I heard this.’”

Cann said she places importance in Moran and members of the Granite City Police Department walking the halls of school buildings, especially elementary schools.

“They {teachers} can ask questions and I think it gives them a sense of security knowing we’re aware and we’re paying attention what’s going on in those schools,” said Cann.

In the last year, the district has added perimeter fencing at many of its schools, keeping people from cutting through school property and students confined to an area. It has also added room numbers to the outdoor windows of classrooms along with signs hanging above the inside classroom doors to help cut down on response times.

“Each building has a safety team that consists of teachers that are trained and know what to do in a crisis,” said Moran. “We focus on the training being consistent across all our buildings and collaboration with not only first responders but other districts too.

In the Lindbergh School District, voters approved Prop R, a non-tax-rate-increase bond issue in 2019. The passage allowed for a renovation and rebuild of Lindbergh High School. It also funded secure main entries at all elementary and middle schools.

Originally build in the 1950s, Lindbergh High School consisted of several buildings on one campus, connected by walking paths.

“Back in the 50s and 60s the idea was fresh air and sunlight, which is awesome,” said Tony Lake, Superintendent of Lindbergh School District. “The way the world is changing, we have to think about people who may be trying to get into the building to do harm.”

In addition to being outdated, a sprawling campus made it difficult to determine who was who on campus. Now, all 2,500 students of Lindbergh High School will be required to enter through two sets of lobby doors.

“What we really focused on is making it extremely hard to get into the building through the use of glass, safety glass, technology on doors,” said Lake. “That then allows us to offer more collaborative spaces for students to meet their growing needs.”

Inside, all glass on classroom walls or doorways is bullet resistant and interior dead bolt locks allow teachers to lock the doors from the inside without the need for a key.

The district also partnered with Cenetegix, a technology company that provides badge panic buttons to all staff members. According to Lake, if a teacher pushes the button three times and feels their badge vibrate, the administration is able to pinpoint the person immediately. If the button continues to be pushed repeatedly, all exterior doors will be locked down and law enforcement will be notified.

Lindbergh is one of only a few districts in the state with the cutting-edge technology.

