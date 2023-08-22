Surprise Squad
Mercy South employee assaulted by patient in ER

An employee at Mercy Hospital South St. Louis was assaulted by a patient Saturday evening, according to the healthcare system.
By Deion Broxton
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An employee at Mercy Hospital South St. Louis was assaulted by a patient Saturday evening, according to the healthcare system.

Mercy sent First Alert 4 the following response:

A co-worker was assaulted and injured by a patient in the emergency room Sunday evening. Please join us in praying for this co-worker and wishing them a speedy recovery from the physical and mental toll suffered while serving our patients.

In addition to providing all the necessary care and support to the affected co-worker, we are also working with our entire emergency department team to provide any support they may need, including emotional and mental health support. Our employee assistance program includes mental health support for all co-workers at any time. We are assessing the situation to identify any ways we can improve our current preventative measures to keep such assaults from happening again.

Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our co-workers, patients and visitors, and we are deeply concerned by this incident. We ask our entire community to treat our co-workers with the respect and courtesy that health care workers deserve as they work through the stress and challenges that too often face them while dedicating their lives to caring for others. We are committed to providing care to individuals facing mental health needs.

We are fully supportive and will provide all the assistance we can in seeking charges against anyone who attacks one of our co-workers.

