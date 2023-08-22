Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Man accused of stalking told police jail provides shelter

(Monticello Police department)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man who was arrested in Maryland Heights told police he violated an order of protection because jail provides him shelter, according to charging documents.

Stephen Johannsen, 64, was charged with first-degree stalking in St. Louis County. His cash-only bond was set at $25,000.

Maryland Heights police said Johannsen violated an order of protection that required him to stay 1,000 feet from the victim’s residence and other family members four times. When he was arrested the third time and read his Miranda rights, Johannsen told officers he kept violating the order because “by violating the order of protection, he has a roof over his head in jail,” according to St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s office. After being released from custody following the third violation, Johannsen reportedly went back tot he home, where he was found in the driveway and arrested.

The order of protection was issued on August 7. Police said he violated the order of protection on Aug. 9, 10, and twice on Aug. 15.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing South County man found safe in Chicago after reported missing 76 days ago
Missing South County man found safe in Chicago after reported missing 76 days ago
A fire at 111 Salvage in Madison County, Illinois, has caused a smoke plume that can be seen in...
Fire at Madison County salvage yard causing smoke plume seen around the metro
heat
First Alert Weather Days For Dangerous Heat Through Friday
Generic Gavel
Man sentenced to prison for umemployment fraud, stealing from Home Depot
Woman stabbed, killed in St. Louis
Woman stabbed, killed in St. Louis

Latest News

Surprise Squad honors unsung hero in East St. Louis school
Surprise Squad honors unsung hero in East St. Louis school
Beyoncé fans gather at the Dome for Renaissance Tour concert
Beyoncé fans gather at the Dome for Renaissance Tour concert
‘First for the area’ St. Charles neighborhood ‘New Town’ paying city directly for full-time...
‘First for the area’ St. Charles neighborhood ‘New Town’ paying city directly for full-time police officer
Mercy South employee assaulted by patient in ER
Mercy South employee assaulted by patient in ER