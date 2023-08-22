Man accused of stalking told police jail provides shelter

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man who was arrested in Maryland Heights told police he violated an order of protection because jail provides him shelter, according to charging documents.

Stephen Johannsen, 64, was charged with first-degree stalking in St. Louis County. His cash-only bond was set at $25,000.

Maryland Heights police said Johannsen violated an order of protection that required him to stay 1,000 feet from the victim’s residence and other family members four times. When he was arrested the third time and read his Miranda rights, Johannsen told officers he kept violating the order because “by violating the order of protection, he has a roof over his head in jail,” according to St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s office. After being released from custody following the third violation, Johannsen reportedly went back tot he home, where he was found in the driveway and arrested.

The order of protection was issued on August 7. Police said he violated the order of protection on Aug. 9, 10, and twice on Aug. 15.

