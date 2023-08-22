Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Hundreds of patients evacuated from Los Angeles hospital building that lost power in storm’s wake

A power outage forced a Los Angeles hospital to evacuate its patients late Monday night. (KABC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A power outage at a Los Angeles hospital prompted the evacuation of at least 21 patients in critical condition to other facilities, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart said Tuesday morning.

More than 200 other patients at Adventist Health White Memorial’s specialty care center were being moved to other buildings, officials said in an alert posted online. The specialty care center was the only building on the campus affected by the power outage.

Stewart referred questions on the cause of the outage to hospital officials, who didn’t respond immediately to an email seeking comment. The power outage happened after Tropical Storm Hilary dumped record rainfall on Los Angeles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing South County man found safe in Chicago after reported missing 76 days ago
Missing South County man found safe in Chicago after reported missing 76 days ago
A fire at 111 Salvage in Madison County, Illinois, has caused a smoke plume that can be seen in...
Fire at Madison County salvage yard causing smoke plume seen around the metro
heat
First Alert Weather Days For Dangerous Heat Through Friday
Generic Gavel
Man sentenced to prison for umemployment fraud, stealing from Home Depot
Woman stabbed, killed in St. Louis
Woman stabbed, killed in St. Louis

Latest News

FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court, June 15, 2023, in New...
Jailed Sam Bankman-Fried can’t prepare for trial without vegan diet and adequate meds, lawyers say
Trader Joe’s has issued a recall of their Multigrain Crackers with Sunflower and Flax Seeds...
Trader Joe’s recalls multigrain crackers that may contain metal
Man accused of stalking told police jail provides shelter
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
2 children rescued from cable car hundreds of feet in the air
FILE - Attorney John Eastman, the architect of a legal strategy aimed at keeping former...
First co-defendants in Trump indictment surrender at Fulton County jail