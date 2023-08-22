Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

First Alert 4 captures guard being taken out of Justice Center on stretcher after hostage situation

By Dan Greenwald
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - First Alert 4 saw a guard being taken out on a stretcher after a hostage situation at the Justice Center in downtown St. Louis Tuesday.

According to police, prisoners took a 70-year-old guard hostage on the 4th floor just after 6 a.m. The guard was not armed and police do not have information on any injuries. Police said the incident is confined to the fourth floor.

Download the KMOV News app for breaking news alerts

First Alert 4 cameras were live when a guard was taken out of the Justice Center on a stretcher over two hours after the ordeal began.

A source told First Alert 4 that the detainees demanded pizza and chicken patties in exchange for the guard’s return amid complaints they are not getting enough hot food.

Other information was not immediately known. This story will be updated as details become available.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing South County man found safe in Chicago after reported missing 76 days ago
Missing South County man found safe in Chicago after reported missing 76 days ago
A fire at 111 Salvage in Madison County, Illinois, has caused a smoke plume that can be seen in...
Fire at Madison County salvage yard causing smoke plume seen around the metro
heat
First Alert Weather Days For Dangerous Heat Through Friday
Generic Gavel
Man sentenced to prison for umemployment, Home Depot fraud
Woman stabbed, killed in St. Louis
Woman stabbed, killed in St. Louis

Latest News

Guard taken hostage at Justice Center
Guard taken hostage at St. Louis Justice Center, police say
Beyoncé fans gather at the Dome for Renaissance Tour concert
Beyoncé fans gather at the Dome for Renaissance Tour concert
‘First for the area’ St. Charles neighborhood ‘New Town’ paying city directly for full-time...
‘First for the area’ St. Charles neighborhood ‘New Town’ paying city directly for full-time police officer
Mercy South employee assaulted by patient in ER
Mercy South employee assaulted by patient in ER