Granite City High School to move to remote learning this week due to heat

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Granite City High School students will move to remote instruction starting tomorrow through Friday because of excessive heat, according to a release from the school district sent to families on Tuesday.

The Granite City Community Unit School District #9 will be completing a summer HVAC program soon but said they are still using the old system currently in place. That old system is heavily burdened by the excessive temperatures being felt in the St. Louis region right now.

Granite City High School students will be using remote instruction on:

  • Wednesday, Aug. 23
  • Thursday, Aug. 24
  • Friday, Aug. 25

The district asks students to take home Chromebooks and chargers and to be ready for Google Meet instruction.

The school will be offering breakfast and lunch for students at the cafeteria at 3148 Fehling Road between 7-7:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Night school will not be affected, according to the release. Athletic events and extracurricular activities will be decided by Illinois High School Association guidelines and the GCSD9 administration.

In-person instruction will resume on Monday, Aug. 28.

A press release sent out by Stephanie Cann, Superintendent of Granite City Community Unit...
A press release sent out by Stephanie Cann, Superintendent of Granite City Community Unit School District #9.(GCMUSD#9)

