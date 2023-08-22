Surprise Squad
Florissant man charged with arson

Ryan Howerton is charged with first-degree arson
Ryan Howerton is charged with first-degree arson(booking photo | St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Florissant man is charged with arson after allegedly trying to set a house on fire with a propane torch.

St. Louis County prosecutors have charged 41-year-old Ryan Howerton with first-degree arson in a fire Aug. 10 that heavily damaged a home in the 8500 block of Katherine Avenue. He is currently in custody on a $150,000 cash-only bond.

In charging documents, St. Louis Police stated the victim was home when the alleged crime happened. She told officers she smelled something strange and heard a popping sound before looking out of a window to see smoke rising.

The victim went outside and saw Howerton setting fire to the house by using a torch attached to a propane tank, the document states. After grabbing some belongings, the victim called 9-1-1 and got in her car to leave.

When officers arrived, Howerton walked out from the side of a neighboring house. He was detained and identified by another eyewitness. Police located the torch and propane tank near where Howerton was walking, according to charging documents.

The house was severely burned and deemed uninhabitable, police stated.

