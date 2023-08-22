‘First for the area’ St. Charles neighborhood ‘New Town’ paying city directly for full-time police officer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Charles neighborhood is fighting crime by paying the city to bring a cop to their neighborhood.

After a recent St. Charles City Council vote, starting Monday, a St. Charles Police officer will be roaming the streets in the New Town neighborhood for 40 hours a week.

“It will create a lot less craziness,” said Kendra Willouer.

Residents living in the ‘New Town at St. Charles’ neighborhood were generally pleased that their streets now have a cop patrolling the streets full-time.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said Linda Strauss.

The neighborhood is a throwback to small-town living, and they’ve generally avoided big-city crime, but some minor crime has bled into the neighborhood.

We were told there’s been consistent teen vandalism, car-break-ins, and sightings of drug deals and disturbing the peace.

“A lot of the knocking throughout the night, late hours until like midnight, one o’clock in the morning, kids just banging and running,” said Tracey Jackson.

Jackson said earlier this year, she had to physically chase kids away from her house in the middle of the night.

Still, she’d rather see parents keep a closer eye on their kids than an eye of a police officer.

“I don’t know if that’s the answer, one person patrolling the area as much as parents getting involved,” said Jackson.

The neighborhood hired one police officer for a three-year period and will pay them just under $125,000 in year one, going up 2.5% annually.

“Instead of wasting money on security that ends up calling us anyways or ignores it, instead they have an officer that they can reach out to,” said Ray Juengst, Police Chief for St. Charles.

Juengst compared the arrangement to a school resource officer, paying the city directly for police protection.

Neighborhoods in St. Louis City, including in the Central West End and the St. Louis Hills, have also hired private security to protect themselves.

But this is the first time Juengst knows of in which a neighborhood association paid the city directly for an on-duty officer.

“This is a first for us, and from what I’m aware of, it’s kind of the first for the area,” said Juengst.

Longtime resident Kendra Willouer said residents can always change course if a full-time cop isn’t necessary.

“We might find we don’t need somebody to be here 40 hours a week but to start it off and say let’s re-evaluate,” said Willouer.

Juengst said the police department does not have to hire a new officer for New Town but said they may have to if other neighborhoods want to adopt something similar.

