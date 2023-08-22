Developer pushes to transform part of Bayer’s west campus in Creve Coeur

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis developer is making a new push to transform part of Bayer’s campus in Creve Coeur.

The 96-acre property acquired by Bayer when it bought Monsanto in 2018 sits just west of Lindbergh and south of Olive.

A developer submitted an application to change the area’s zoning and create a mixed-use development.

The plans include commercial space, restaurants, hotels, and apartments.

Based on the renderings, the existing buildings formerly used by Bayer will be repurposed for offices and residences.

The application goes to the city’s planning and zoning commission to review.

They plan to hold two public hearings next month before bringing it to the city council.

