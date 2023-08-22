Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Developer pushes to transform part of Bayer’s west campus in Creve Coeur

A St. Louis developer is making a new push to transform part of Bayer’s campus in Creve Coeur.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis developer is making a new push to transform part of Bayer’s campus in Creve Coeur.

The 96-acre property acquired by Bayer when it bought Monsanto in 2018 sits just west of Lindbergh and south of Olive.

A developer submitted an application to change the area’s zoning and create a mixed-use development.

The plans include commercial space, restaurants, hotels, and apartments.

Based on the renderings, the existing buildings formerly used by Bayer will be repurposed for offices and residences.

The application goes to the city’s planning and zoning commission to review.

They plan to hold two public hearings next month before bringing it to the city council.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

heat
Dangerous Heat & Humidity Continues Through Friday
Missing South County man found safe in Chicago after reported missing 76 days ago
Missing South County man found safe in Chicago after reported missing 76 days ago
Medical crews tending to a guard outside the Justice Center Tuesday.
First Alert 4 captures guard being taken out of Justice Center after hostage situation
A fire at 111 Salvage in Madison County, Illinois, has caused a smoke plume that can be seen in...
Fire at Madison County salvage yard causing smoke plume seen around the metro
Generic Gavel
Man sentenced to prison for umemployment fraud, stealing from Home Depot

Latest News

Mayor Jones announces plans for more gun legislation in St. Louis City
Mayor Jones announces plans for more gun legislation in St. Louis City
File Graphic
Man pleads guilty to stealing cigarettes, cash from several Quiktrips
Ryan Howerton is charged with first-degree arson
Florissant man charged with arson
Job fair generic
SLATE holding hiring event for those interested in transportation and logistics career opportunities