Court dismisses appeal of motorist driving high when she stuck, killed St. Peters woman

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Court of Appeals Eastern District has dismissed an ineffective counsel appeal by a woman convicted of driving under the influence when she struck a woman in a crosswalk in September 2019 in St. Charles, killing her.

In an opinion handed down Tuesday, a three-judge panel also found a lower court erred in a granting Jordan Medlin an extension for a post-conviction motion and sent the case back for further review.

Medlin, who was 20-years-old at the time, pleaded guilty in March 2020 to being under the influence of cannabis when she struck 67-year-old Judith Haenni of St. Peters. The victim was walking in a marked crosswalk with her husband and two dogs at Riverside Drive in St. Charles when she was struck.

Following the plea, Medlin was sentenced to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

In December of 2020, Medlin filed a motion pro se (representing herself) to have the judgement and sentence vacated. She claimed her attorney wrongly advised her, undermining the voluntariness of her plea, the opinion issued Tuesday reads.

Following the motion, the courts appointed her legal counsel. The appointed counsel asked for an extension to file an amended motion to set aside the judgment, which was granted. In February, Medlin obtained private counsel, who also requested additional time to file the motion.

One day before the filing was due, on April 27, 2021, attorneys for Medlin asked for another 30-day extension, which was not granted by the motion court until May 12 of that year. The motion was filed on May 28, 2021.

Almost a year passed before the motion court ruled, denying the motion without an evidentiary hearing.

The appellate panel found the motion filed by Medlin’s attorney in May 2021 was not filed in the 60-day time frame required by law. The motion was untimely, but the lower court should also have not approved the extension in the first place, the opinion states.

“When, as here, the movant files an untimely amended motion, the motion court should not permit the filing of the amended motion and should proceed with adjudicating the movant’s initial motion,” the opinion states. “Therefore, the motion court’s only obligation here was to adjudicate Medlin’s pro se motion, which it did not do.

“Instead, the motion court improvidently entertained the merits of Medlin’s amended post-conviction motion, ‘which should have been dismissed for untimely filing.’”

The appeals panel ruled that because the lower court did not address the claims filed in the motion Medlin filed on her own, the judgement was not final and the appeal must be dismissed.

“Furthermore, because the motion court here did not address the distinct claims raised in the only timely-filed motion (the pro se motion), its judgment is not final, and this appeal must be dismissed, the opinion states. “For the foregoing reasons, we dismiss the appeal and remand to the motion court to consider the merits of Medlin’s pro se motion.”

