Bridgeton police officer injured in overnight accident

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Bridgeton police officer and another victim were injured in an accident that happened on westbound I-70 early Tuesday morning.

The accident happened near Highway 141 just before 1:30 a.m. Bridgeton police tell News 4 that officers were out on a traffic stop when a car hit the rear of a patrol car, causing a chain reaction crash. A person inside the car that hit the squad car was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

An officer was also treated for injuries and released.

