Woman stabbed in St. Louis

police lights
police lights(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Pat Pratt
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was transported to a local hospital after being found with apparent stab wounds near the area of Delmar and Goodfellow boulevards.

According to a St. Louis Police news release, officers responded Monday afternoon to a call for a cutting and found the victim injured. She was not conscious and not breathing when paramedics transported her to the hospital.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further information was available. The Homicide Division has been requested to the scene.

