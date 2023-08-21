Surprise Squad
WATCH: St. Charles County officer rescues lost dog

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Charles County Police helped nab a dog that was wandering the roads on Friday.

The whole exchange was caught on an officer’s dash camera video.

You can see the officer motioning the dog over to his squad car near Highway 94 and Independence Road.

The dog got some good pets and back rubs in before the officer took him to the St. Charles County Pet Adoption Center.

He had a collar on, so police are hoping the dog is reunited with his family soon.

