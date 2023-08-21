Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Study shows higher health risks for COVID-19 patients

By KMOV Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - COVID is leading to higher health risks for patients even two years after getting the virus, according to a first-of-its-kind study from Washington University.

The two-year study compared the health outcomes of over 138,000 patients who had been infected with the virus to nearly 6 million non-infected people.

Researchers tracked the development of over 80 health conditions associated with long COVID, finding that people infected with COVID have a higher risk of developing health issues like diabetes, blood clots, heart failure and lung conditions.

People who were hospitalized have an even higher risk.

“In the group that was not hospitalized, we saw still elevated risks or persistently elevated risk for 31% of the problems that we looked at,” said Ziuad Al-Aly, with Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System. “We looked at 80 problems. For the people who were hospitalized, that figure went up to 65%. So nearly 2/3 of the problems that we looked at still manifested with increased risk two years after the infection for people who were initially hospitalized for it.”

Researchers also found these post-infection conditions led to the loss of about 80 healthy life years per 1 thousand non-hospitalized patients and 643 lost years per 1 thousand patients for those who had to be hospitalized.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash has closed eastbound I-44 in Fenton.
Fatal accident shut down eastbound I-44 at Bowles
A fire at 111 Salvage in Madison County, Illinois, has caused a smoke plume that can be seen in...
Fire at Madison County salvage yard causing smoke plume seen around the metro
heat
First Alert Weather Days For Dangerous Heat Through Friday
1 dead in triple shooting in north St. Louis
1 dead in triple shooting in north St. Louis
Man shot, ran over, killed St. Louis City’s 3rd homicide in less than 24 hours
Police investigating suspicious death in St. Louis

Latest News

lost dog
WATCH: St. Charles County officer rescues lost dog
St. Louis seeks heat relief as temperatures push triple digits
St. Louis seeks heat relief as temperatures push triple digits
Firefighters prepare for extreme heat and humidity
Firefighters prepare for extreme heat and humidity
Woman stabbed, killed in St. Louis
Woman stabbed, killed in St. Louis