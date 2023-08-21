St. Louis seeks heat relief as temperatures push triple digits

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The heat of the day didn’t keep Dorian Gordon from practicing his tennis form, but it did slow him down.

Around 2 p.m., when the heat index at the Tower Grove tennis courts was well over 100, he and his girlfriend hit balls off a practice wall. Every few minutes, they stopped to drink the cold water from their bottles.

Gordon said he didn’t mind the heat and that he preferred the summer months. But today was a lot, even for him.

“I feel like I’m swimming while I’m walking,“ Dorian said. “It’s hard to breathe.”

Around St. Louis, people stayed indoors where they could.

Inside the Dome at America’s Center, fans waiting for Beyoncé tickets were able to queue inside the lobby instead of outside on the hot pavement.

Amanda and Andrew, two fans who were hoping to upgrade their seats, were not fans of the heat.

“It’s both dry and humid,” Amanda said. “Mother nature can’t make up her mind.”

For other people in the area, there were few options for escaping the humid, thick air.

At the St. Patrick Center, a local shelter, a cooling center that opened up this week had well over 20 people inside.

Amanda Laumeyer, the CEO of the St. Patrick Center, said she expected nearly 60 people to come in every day over the next few days.

She said that during the last heat wave, the center had been able to get medical help for at least two visitors who had suffered heat exhaustion.

“Even 20 or 30 minutes outside is unbearable,” Laumeyer said. “It’s already hard to be unhoused in a regular environment. This just brings more challenges.”

