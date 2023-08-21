Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

St. Louis seeks heat relief as temperatures push triple digits

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The heat of the day didn’t keep Dorian Gordon from practicing his tennis form, but it did slow him down.

Around 2 p.m., when the heat index at the Tower Grove tennis courts was well over 100, he and his girlfriend hit balls off a practice wall. Every few minutes, they stopped to drink the cold water from their bottles.

Gordon said he didn’t mind the heat and that he preferred the summer months. But today was a lot, even for him.

“I feel like I’m swimming while I’m walking,“ Dorian said. “It’s hard to breathe.”

Around St. Louis, people stayed indoors where they could.

Beat the heat: How to prevent heat-related illnesses

Inside the Dome at America’s Center, fans waiting for Beyoncé tickets were able to queue inside the lobby instead of outside on the hot pavement.

Amanda and Andrew, two fans who were hoping to upgrade their seats, were not fans of the heat.

“It’s both dry and humid,” Amanda said. “Mother nature can’t make up her mind.”

For other people in the area, there were few options for escaping the humid, thick air.

At the St. Patrick Center, a local shelter, a cooling center that opened up this week had well over 20 people inside.

Amanda Laumeyer, the CEO of the St. Patrick Center, said she expected nearly 60 people to come in every day over the next few days.

She said that during the last heat wave, the center had been able to get medical help for at least two visitors who had suffered heat exhaustion.

“Even 20 or 30 minutes outside is unbearable,” Laumeyer said. “It’s already hard to be unhoused in a regular environment. This just brings more challenges.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash has closed eastbound I-44 in Fenton.
Fatal accident shut down eastbound I-44 at Bowles
A fire at 111 Salvage in Madison County, Illinois, has caused a smoke plume that can be seen in...
Fire at Madison County salvage yard causing smoke plume seen around the metro
1 dead in triple shooting in north St. Louis
1 dead in triple shooting in north St. Louis
heat
First Alert Weather Days For Dangerous Heat Through Friday
Man shot, ran over, killed St. Louis City’s 3rd homicide in less than 24 hours
Police investigating suspicious death in St. Louis

Latest News

Study shows higher health risks for COVID-19 patients
Study shows higher health risks for COVID-19 patients
lost dog
WATCH: St. Charles County officer rescues lost dog
Firefighters prepare for extreme heat and humidity
Firefighters prepare for extreme heat and humidity
Woman stabbed, killed in St. Louis
Woman stabbed, killed in St. Louis