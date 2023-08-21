St. Louis County libraries team up with operation food search to give free after school meals

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - On Monday, select county library branches started after-school meals for kids who need them.

Operation Food Search is partnering with five branches to provide the food.

The meals will be served at these branches:

Florissant Valley 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Lewis & Clark 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Natural Bridge 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Prairie Commons 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Weber Road 2:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

The meals will be free for kids ages five to 18. The meals do need to be eaten at the library.

There will also be activities for the students.

