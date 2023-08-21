Surprise Squad
St. Charles City Police investigating robbery of bank employee at ATM

By Pat Pratt
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Charles Police are investigating after three men allegedly robbed a Bank of America employee while he was servicing an ATM.

The robbery happened at about 3:45 p.m. Friday at the bank located at 1311 South 5th Street. An employee was servicing the ATM when he was confronted by three suspects, who gained access to the machine and stole an undisclosed amount of money, police said in a news release.

Police said the three suspects the suspects were described as three black males with their faces partially covered. They fled the scene in a silver Nissan Rogue, which had a stolen plate according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Charles Detective Bureau at 636-949-3300.

