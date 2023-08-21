SLPS prepares for hot first week of school

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Saint Louis Public Schools and Missouri Central Bus Company are preparing for an unusually hot first week of school in St. Louis.

The First Alert Weather team is tracking highs in the triple digits throughout the week, and SLPS said they’re working to keep their students safe.

SLPS said that students riding buses to and from school are encouraged to dress for what could be very hot rides and to bring water bottles on the boss each day. Drivers will be paying looking for any signs of heat-related illnesses.

All SLPS emergency and safety vehicles will have coolers of water and ice containing microfiber towels.

It is suggested that anyone who has the ability to take their child to or from school in their own car consider doing so on the hottest days.

SLPS said that they started running the air conditioning in school buildings over the weekend to make sure all buildings are pre-cooled. Extra bottled water will be brought into all SLPD buildings.

Outdoor activities will be limited throughout the week, and athletic events and practices will be impacted. Some athletics will be rescheduled to early mornings or late evenings.

Information on impacted athletics will come from school athletic directors.

