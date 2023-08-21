Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Residents, tourists try to beat the heat impacting St. Louis region

It was a scorching hot Sunday in the St. Louis area, and residents and tourists alike did their best to get through the steaming temperatures.
By Jon Kipper
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It was a scorching hot Sunday in the St. Louis area, and residents and tourists alike did their best to get through the steaming temperatures.

“It’s ridiculous,” said Jan Enge, visiting from Kansas.

Temperatures were in the triple digits for much of the afternoon on a day that the Cardinals and St. Louis CITY SC played home games.

Those in the downtown area were doing their best in the harsh conditions.

“We went to Ballpark Village and were on the rooftop, and that was hot. So our beers did not stay cold,” said Julia Meehen, who was in town from Iowa for Monday’s Beyonce concert.

First Alert 4 found splash pads full of kids trying to cool off, some people embracing the scorching sun at The Arch, and we ran into people that went to the Cardinals game with no shade.

“Cause we were in the sun, so yeah, the first four innings that was terrible right. It’s pretty hot,” said a fan named Alex.

Over at CITYPARK, we found people at a team-sponsored block party hours before the game. Many of them were filling up on the free water.

“Hydrating, I have a cooling towel that I predominantly wet, staying cool and just staying in the shade,” said Korrie Kracht.

Drew Evangelos came into town from Austin, Texas, so he’s used to the heat.

“Just like home,” said Evangelos.

Still, he says it’s rougher in St. Louis than it is back in Austin.

“Same temperature, but I’d say it’s a lot more humid here. I’d say it feels like you’re in Houston where we definitely don’t wanna be there,” said Evangelos.

First Alert 4 used a temperature gun and measured the street outside the stadium was 125 degrees.

Stepping around in that type of heat is a good reason to find some air conditioning.

“Getting ready to go back to the hotel. Get out of it for a while,” said Enge

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Richardson Jr., 28, remains at large following the abduction of a two-month old in St....
AMBER ALERT canceled after 2-month-old found safe, suspect still at large
A crash has closed eastbound I-44 in Fenton.
Fatal accident shut down eastbound I-44 at Bowles
1 dead in triple shooting in north St. Louis
1 dead in triple shooting in north St. Louis
Man arrested after allegedly killing girlfriend in central Las Vegas Valley, police say
Las Vegas police: Man accused of killing girlfriend kept body for 2 days
Emergency meeting at Jennings City Hall shrouded by chaos, dysfunction
Emergency meeting at Jennings City Hall shrouded by chaos, dysfunction

Latest News

St. Louis school districts prepare for hot first week of school
SLPS prepares for hot first week of school
St. Louis school districts prepare for hot first week of school
St. Louis school districts prepare for hot first week of school
Man shot, ran over, killed St. Louis City’s 3rd homicide in less than 24 hours
Man shot, ran over, killed St. Louis City’s 3rd homicide in less than 24 hours
Man shot, killed in Penrose neighborhood
Man shot, killed in Penrose neighborhood