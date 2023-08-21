Residents, tourists try to beat the heat impacting St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It was a scorching hot Sunday in the St. Louis area, and residents and tourists alike did their best to get through the steaming temperatures.

“It’s ridiculous,” said Jan Enge, visiting from Kansas.

Temperatures were in the triple digits for much of the afternoon on a day that the Cardinals and St. Louis CITY SC played home games.

Those in the downtown area were doing their best in the harsh conditions.

“We went to Ballpark Village and were on the rooftop, and that was hot. So our beers did not stay cold,” said Julia Meehen, who was in town from Iowa for Monday’s Beyonce concert.

First Alert 4 found splash pads full of kids trying to cool off, some people embracing the scorching sun at The Arch, and we ran into people that went to the Cardinals game with no shade.

“Cause we were in the sun, so yeah, the first four innings that was terrible right. It’s pretty hot,” said a fan named Alex.

Over at CITYPARK, we found people at a team-sponsored block party hours before the game. Many of them were filling up on the free water.

“Hydrating, I have a cooling towel that I predominantly wet, staying cool and just staying in the shade,” said Korrie Kracht.

Drew Evangelos came into town from Austin, Texas, so he’s used to the heat.

“Just like home,” said Evangelos.

Still, he says it’s rougher in St. Louis than it is back in Austin.

“Same temperature, but I’d say it’s a lot more humid here. I’d say it feels like you’re in Houston where we definitely don’t wanna be there,” said Evangelos.

First Alert 4 used a temperature gun and measured the street outside the stadium was 125 degrees.

Stepping around in that type of heat is a good reason to find some air conditioning.

“Getting ready to go back to the hotel. Get out of it for a while,” said Enge

