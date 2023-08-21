‘Queen Bey Day’ in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones has declared Monday ‘Queen Bey Day’ to honor Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s Renaissance World Tour stop in St. Louis.

“Beyoncé is an inspiration to independent women across the world, and St. Louis is ready to move to her iconic hits at tonight’s show,” said Mayor Jones. “Beyoncé's idol, Tina Turner, launched her career right here in St. Louis, and our city is proud to be a part of that legacy and her story.”

Beyoncé will take the stage at The Dome at America’s Center at 8 p.m. Monday.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.