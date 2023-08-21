Surprise Squad
Man shot, ran over, killed St. Louis City’s 3rd homicide in less than 24 hours

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was found dead with severe head trauma Sunday evening. This is the third homicide St. Louis City police have responded to in less than 24 hours.

Police responded to a call for a shooting at the 2600 block of Cora Sunday, where they found a man on the ground suffering from severe head trauma. Preliminary investigations indicate that the man was shot and then run over.

The homicide unit is handling the investigation.

The string of shooting deaths started Saturday when a triple shooting left a man dead and two women injured.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

