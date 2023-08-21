Surprise Squad
Man sentenced to prison for umemployment, Home Depot fraud

Generic Gavel(MGN)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Ste. Genevieve County man has been sentenced to 34 months in prison after pleading guilty to defrauding Missouri’s unemployment insurance program and Home Depot.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Arthur Grass, 36, filed false unemployment claims for 10 people beginning in May 2020, claiming the employees had been laid off from his construction company, AJE Construction.

Grass is accused of cashing out unemployment benefits that had been placed on debit cards while kicking back some of the money to the “workers” who voluntarily gave him their personal information for the scheme.

The total cost of the scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, was $142,423, which was supplemented with COVID-19 pandemic unemployment benefits.

Grass admitted to defrauding Home Depot by, on multiple occasions, filling a cart with vinyl flooring and showing employees a fake receipt claiming he had bought the flooring online. Grass would then sell the flooring on Facebook. Grass is accused of stealing 468 boxes of flooring.

Grass was arrested in March 2022 by St. Charles County Police, who were investigating catalytic converter thefts. Police had found Grass’ Jeep in a storage lot with Grass inside. A stolen gun was also found in Grass’ Jeep’s toolbox. Grass is a convicted felon and was barred from having a firearm.

In May, Grass pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of conspiracy to steal money from the United States and one count of wire fraud.

